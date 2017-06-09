FBI circulates poster in search for fugitive Kentucky lawyer

The FBI is circulating a wanted poster for a fugitive Kentucky lawyer as authorities search for the ringleader in a $550 million Social Security fraud case.

The poster shows photos of Eric Conn and offers a description of the disability lawyer.

Conn disappeared last week, a month before his sentencing.

The FBI said Friday that Conn's electronic monitoring device was found in Lexington, Kentucky, on June 2 in a backpack near Exit 115 along Interstate 75.

FBI officials say they believe he's still in the United States.

But the wanted poster asks anyone with information about Conn to contact their local FBI office or the nearest American embassy or consulate.

A $20,000 reward is offered for information leading to his arrest.

Conn pleaded guilty to stealing from the government and bribing a judge.