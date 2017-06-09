Preparing for the eclipse: What you need to know

On Aug. 21, you and your family will have a chance to witness something very rare in the Local 6 region. The moon will pass between the earth and sun in a total eclipse.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet expects between 100,000 and 500,000 people to travel to our area for the eclipse, and wants you to be prepared.

KYTC spokesman Keith Todd says you should:

- Book reservations early.

- Bring lots of food and water.

- Be sure to have a plan in place for where you want to view the eclipse.

Todd says he wants you to begin considering possible traffic conditions, hot and humid weather, and a possibility of severe weather.

He recommends finding public spaces like ballpark, parks, and other public places with restrooms.

Many resorts and hotels are already full. Tom Moodie at Green Turtle Bay says you’re several months too late to book there. “A lot of these people that are coming have never been here before, never had a reason to be here,” he said. He said he hopes they remember the eclipse and where they saw it.

He considered the event a bonus holiday weekend for the resort.

While it is a special event, they aren’t charging extra. “We got the demand, and we have the visitors that we need to keep us alive and keep us profitable. The whole town does. So, why take advantage of them? Myself and all the business owners in town feel the same way," he said.

The total eclipse will be seen over western Kentucky at 1:20 p.m. It’s expected to last 2 minutes 40 seconds.