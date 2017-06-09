Prosecutors present evidence from scene of arrest in Froman murder trial

The Ohio murder trial continues for Terry Froman of Metropolis, Illinois. He faces murder charges there and in Kentucky in connection to the 2014 deaths of Kim Thomas and her son, Eli Mohney.

Prosecutors spent the day going through the evidence from the scene where police arrested Froman.

According to prosecutors, a gun that was recovered from Froman's vehicle was used by him to shoot and kill Thomas, who was his ex-girlfriend, and her 17-year-old son on Sept. 12, 20-14.

Investigators say they found the gun in Froman's SUV on Interstate 75 in Warren County, Ohio.

Police say Froman killed Mohney at a home in Mayfield, Kentucky, and drove north into Ohio, killing Thomas along the way.

The jury was also shown Ohio State Police cruiser cam video of Froman's arrest on the interstate and the police strategy to take him down

Closing statements are expected Tuesday. Once the trial there ends, Froman will face charges in Graves County, Kentucky, on a murder charge in Eli Mohney's death.