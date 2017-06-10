Black & Decker plant in Tennessee to add 250 jobs, upgrades

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) - Tool maker Stanley Black & Decker is investing $29 million in upgrades for its Jackson plant and planning to add about 255 new jobs.



The Jackson Sun reports the new upgrades are part of plans to create a model for new advanced manufacturing techniques, systems and processes.



Tim Perra, vice president of communications for Stanley Black & Decker, says the Jackson plant was a good site for the upgrade "because of the volume of people that work here, caliber of people that work here, and the availability of a high-quality workforce."



The company is planning to bring its Jackson-based 500,000-square-foot distribution center back into full service.



The new jobs and investment will be implemented over the next three years.