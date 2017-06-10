Dr. Keith Roach elected as Summit Christian University President

The Summit Christian University board of directors elected Dr. Keith Roach as President of the new university.

Roach was the unanimous vote.

Roach is one of the college's founders and has been serving as Provost since the college's inception.

One of the board members, Dr. Brad Henson said, “Dr. Roach is our only choice to lead Summit Christian University. His enthusiasm and commitment to bring Christian education to our region is unprecedented. We have made the right choice.”

Dr. Roach says, “It is an honor and privilege to serve this community and offer a Christian alternative to higher education. We have great schools in this region, and now we have a choice for students seeking a Christian world view.”

Summit Christian University serves Western Kentucky and currently is taking applications for nontraditional students.