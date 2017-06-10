Deputies seize estimated $2,400 of meth, arrest woman on several drug charges

McCracken County deputies arrested a woman, and seized an estimated $2400 worth of methamphetamine.

Saturday, June 10th, detectives executed a search warrant at a home on Broad Street in Paducah.

Detectives found and arrested Nancy Parker inside after they found bags of meth on her person.

Detectives searched the home and found more meth, marijuana, a scale, pills, cash believed to be proceeds from drug sales, a rifle, a truck and motorcycled that detectives believe Parker used to transport and sell meth.

The seized meth had an estimated street value of $2400.

Parker was lodged in the Mccracken County Regional Jail.

She's charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.