Witnesses help in dramatic boat fire

Summer is the time many of you go out and enjoy the lake, but there's always the danger that something like this could happen. Many of you saw this boat go up in flames at the Eddy Creek Marina resort in Eddyville, Kentucky. But people jumped into action to help rescue the man and make sure the danger didn't spread to the shore.

First a loud boom, then a plume of black smoke.

As Valerie Dieling watched it burn through her camera lens, Rachael Klueppel saw it up close.

Klueppel said, “There was a loud pop noise that came from the boat and then smoke was rolling up and it kind of just burst into flames right there. And it was right up against that dock right there."

The man onboard was not wearing a life jacket. An employee at Eddy Creek Marina Resort created waves to push the boat away from the dock. And it worked.

Klueppel says, “It drifted probably out into the middle of the bay. By that time you could hear all the fire trucks and people coming."

Firefighters towed the boat to shore where they put out the flames. This is what it looks like now."

Investigators still do not know the cause of the fire.

To help reduces your chances of fire, a spokesperson for Kentucky Fish and Wildlife says after you fuel your boat and before you put it in the water, make sure you run the blowers to exhaust the fumes from the engine cavity.

They also suggest brushing up on boater safety before getting behind the wheel.