No. 2 ranked McCracken County defeated No. 4 ranked Scott County, 4-2, Saturday night in the KHSAA baseball state quarterfinals to secure a spot in next week's semifinal round where they will face Pleasure Ridge Park. A win would give McCracken County its first-ever state championship appearance. The Mustangs have now reached the semifinals in consecutive years.

