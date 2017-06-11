Kentucky State Police looking for escaped inmate

FULTON COUNTY, KY -- Kentucky State Police need you to be on the lookout for an escaped inmate.

Troopers say Reggie Rankins escaped from the Fulton County Detention Center at some point after 9 Saturday night.

At 1:18 a.m., the Fulton County dispatch received a call that a gas station down the street from the detention center was being broken into. At 1:30 a.m., an emergency head count was performed at the detention center and Rankins was not present.

Rankins is described as a 23-year-old black man, who is about 5’10 with black hair, brown eyes and a medium build. Investigators do not know which way he is going.

At the time of his escape, Rankins was serving time for second and third degree burglary, and theft.

If you see him, call Kentucky State Police.