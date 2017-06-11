Two men wanted for home burglary, robbery and shooting

The Calloway County Sheriff's office charged a man for stabbing his father and attempting to stab another.More
The Poplar Bluff Police Department are looking for help arresting two people for breaking into a home, stealing money from the people inside, and shooting one of them.More
The Ohio murder trial continues for Terry Froman of Metropolis, Illinois. He faces murder charges there and in Kentucky in connection to the 2014 deaths of Kim Thomas and her son, Eli Mohney.More
The FBI is circulating a wanted poster for a fugitive Kentucky lawyer as authorities search for the ringleader in a $550 million Social Security fraud case.More
A Wickliffe man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for his role in what the U.S. attorney's office calls a methamphetamine distribution ring and on firearms charges.More
