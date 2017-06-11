Two men wanted for home burglary, robbery and shooting

The Poplar Bluff Police Department are looking for help arresting two people for breaking into a home, stealing money from the people inside, and shooting one of them.

Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of south 10th street for a home invasion/ robbery early morning Sunday, June 11th.

The victims said two black males broke into their home wearing masks and demanding money. One man is Cameron S Cook, 29 of Poplar Bluff. The other is Keith M Taylor, 27 of Poplar Bluff

One of the suspects took $4500 from one of the victim's purse and demanded more. When they didn't offer them more money, one of the suspects shot and hit one of the victims.

If you have any information, contact the Poplar Bluff Police department.