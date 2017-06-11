Man arrested for stabbing father

The Calloway County Sheriff's office charged a man for stabbing his father and attempting to stab another.

Dispatch received a call Friday around 10PM of a man with a knife who stabbed his father and was attempting to assault the caller, then the line went dead.

Deputies and EMS were dispatched to the 1100 block of Scott Fitts Road, New Concord.

Deputies found a fight turned violent when Jesse Kinsolving, 33 stabbed his father, William G. Kinsolving, 60. The third person was not injured.

Jesse was treated at the scene then transported to the Murray Calloway County Hospital for further treatment.

William Kinsolving was treated at the scene and refused to be transported to the hospital.

Jesse was charged with Assault Second Degree (Domestic Violence), and Wanton Endangerment First Degree (Police Officer).

He's being held in the Calloway County Detention center where he's currently held on a $2,500 surety bond.