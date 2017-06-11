I-57 south closed near Mt. Vernon for multi-car crash

ALL lanes of I-57 southbound are closed at mile marker 81 because Illinois State Police District 13 is currently investigating a multi vehicle crash.

Illinois Department of Transportation is diverting traffic off I-57 south at exit 94 (Veterans Memorial Drive, Mt Vernon) to Illinois Route 148 in Mount Vernon.

Any traffic currently on I-57 southbound south of exit 94 is being diverted off at exit 83 (Ina).

The closure is expected for several hours for crash investigation and scene cleanup.