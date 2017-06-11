ISP investigating two deadly car crashes - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

ISP investigating two deadly car crashes

By Staff report

Illinois State Police District 22 is investigating two deadly car crashes.

The first is impacting I-57 north at mile marker 18. The crash occurred just south of mile marker 24 in Union County, IL.

Traffic is being redirected off the interstate at exit 18 to IL Route 37.

The second crash is on I-24 west at mile marker 18 in Johnson County, IL.

Traffic is reduced to one lane

