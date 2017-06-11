Fowler homers as Cardinals sweep Phillies with 6-5 win

Dexter Fowler hit a three-run homer and Adam Wainwright tossed five solid innings, leading the St. Louis Cardinals to a 6-5 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.



St. Louis has won three in a row following a season-high seven-game losing streak.



Daniel Nava homered for the Phillies, who have dropped five in a row.



Philadelphia led 2-0 before Fowler connected against Aaron Nola (3-4) in the fifth inning. It was his ninth homer in his first season with St. Louis.

