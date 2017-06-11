Two killed after crash involving semi-truck

Two people were killed in a deadly car crash on I-57 south.

A red Ford mustang was driving south when it left the roadway and crossed the median into the other lanes of traffic.

The mustang hit a tractor trailer traveling north on I-57.

The trailer ran over the mustang, killing both people in the mustang.

The semi-truck driver was not injured and refused medical treatment.

ISP says no charges will be filed at this time.

The identities of the people in the mustang will be released upon notification.

The first is impacting I-57 north at mile marker 18. The crash occurred just south of mile marker 24 in Union County, IL.

Traffic is being redirected off the interstate at exit 18 to IL Route 37.

The second crash is on I-24 west at mile marker 18 in Johnson County, IL.

Traffic is reduced to one lane