Local man helps boost your cell service for total solar eclipse

Where will you be during the total solar eclipse? NASA says several hundred-thousand visitors will be in the Local 6 area to see the show on August 21. With so many people in one spot, you might have trouble with cell phone reception.

AT&T is bringing in extra network support with the use of a Mega Cell on Wheels. It will be set up in Hopkinsville, Kentucky at the point of greatest eclipse. A spokesperson for the company says it will help improve coverage within a two mile radius while giving you a more reliable connection. However, it will only benefit AT&T customers.

For all others, local entrepreneur Donald Adams says he has the solution to help you share the moment with friends and family.

"This signal booster is a cooper trace foil," says Adams. "It's just a self adhesive sticker that goes on the phone."

Adams says it helps capture and harness a little more of the cell signal and direct it into the phone's natural antenna, helping increase signal by at least one bar.

"One of the things that we are concerned about is that people trying to get here will be relying on GPS," says Adams. "We want them to get there safely. We want them to be able to find where they're going and what the attractions are."

The antenna stickers are typically sold for around $20. Adams is selling them for $5.

AT&T is also putting a Mega Cell on Wheels at the stadium at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale.

A spokesperson for Verizon says the company is not bringing in a tower for the total solar eclipse because there's already good reception in west Kentucky.