Puppy flunks out of K9 training program for being too friendly

It's not always easy to live up to your parents' expectations -- even if you're a dog.



The governor of Queensland, Australia had high hopes for the puppy he fostered last year. "Gavel" was supposed to serve his community as a police dog.



But the sweet pup's heart just wasn't in it. He was happier licking strangers than restraining them.



So the K9 training program kicked him out.



Governor Paul de Jersey welcomed his prodigal pooch home with open arms and gave him a job that better fit his personality.



Gavel is now the official "Vice-Regal Dog."



His duties include welcoming guests to the governor's home and the country.



He recently greeted 24 new Australian citizens from 13 countries at their swearing-in ceremony.



Gavel's official uniform is a custom-made coat adorned with the flag, crown, and emblem of Queensland.