Father gets crafty when picking out new lunchbox for son

A father got a bit crafty with picking out a new lunchbox for his son.



After losing his son's lunchbox, Mark Hoyle was told to buy another one by his wife.



Instead of getting an ordinary lunchbox though, he bought a toolbox instead.



He filmed the whole thing, including showing his wife the toolbox filled with snacks and toys.



Mark told his wife that the toolbox was cheaper and much more practical than a regular lunchbox for kids.



He even said he might have revolutionized the entire lunchbox industry.



