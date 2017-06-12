Motorcycle chase reaches speeds over 140 miles per hour

A Paducah man was arrested early Monday morning after he was clocked going over 140 miles per hour on a motorcycle.



The Graves County Sheriff's Office says around 12:11 a.m., a deputy tried to stop 21-year-old Robert Kalafat of Paducah on KY 131 in Mayfield for a traffic violation.



Kalafat did not stop and instead sped away from the deputy. The deputy followed, traveling at speeds over 140 miles per hour as they headed towards McCracken County.



The chase stopped when Kalafat could not get around a sharp turn on KY 131 at KY 483 and the deputy was able to catch him.



Kalafat was stopped with no injuries.



He was charged with:

- Speeding 26 miles per hour over the limit

- Reckless driving

- No motorcycle license

- Rear license not illuminated

- Failure to notify Department of Transportation of an address change

- Wanton endangerment, police officer

- Fleeing police