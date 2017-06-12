Six things to know - 6/12/17

Here are six things to know for today.



A two-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in the head in Memphis. Officers say a father took his daughter to a fire station for help. He told officers a car was following him before someone shot at his car four times. Police are still trying to figure out a motive.



It has been one year since the deadly shooting at Orlando's Pulse nightclub. Forty-nine people were killed in the worst mass shooting in our country's history. Memorials are planned all day long.



Defense attorneys will start to present their case at Bill Cosby's trial today. The comedian is accused of drugging and molesting a woman at his home in 2004. Cosby has denied the claims and says the interaction with Andrea Constand with consensual.



Delays are expected on the Julian Carroll Purchase Parkway this morning. Starting at 7:00 a.m., crews will close the northbound ramp to KY 80 at exit 22 in Mayfield. The closure is expected to last for two weeks. A detour will be set up on the Parkway using the exit 24 interchange to get you to KY 80 in Mayfield.



First Lady Melania Trump and the first son, Barron, have moved to the White House. Both had been living in New York City while Barron finished the school year. He is expected to attend a private school in Maryland in the fall.



The Pittsburgh Penguins won the Stanley Cup finals in game six of the series over the Nashville Predators last night. The final score was 2-0. The is the Penguins 5th title, winning the last two back-to-back.