KSP reminding parents of hot car safety as temperatures increase

With temperatures on the rise, Kentucky State Police are reminding parents to never leave a child alone in a hot car.



Last year 39 children died from heat stroke after they were left in a hot car. So far in 2017, 11 children have died.



The temperature inside a car can rise almost 20 degrees in just 10 minutes, getting up to 125 degrees.



KSP spokesman Lt. Michael Webb says the most dangerous mistake parents make is thinking that this could never happen to them.



“In these fast-paced times, it is easy for parents to get distracted and forget their child is in the car with them," said Webb.



Webb says another component of these deaths is children playing outside, getting into a car, and locking themselves inside.



“Tragically, about 33 percent of children who die in hot cars entered the vehicle on their own while left unattended,” said Webb.



Webb has a few safety tips to help make sure this tragedy doesn't happen to you.

Never leave a child in an unattended car, even with the windows down.

Be sure that all occupants leave the vehicle when unloading. Don't overlook sleeping babies.

Always lock your car. If a child is missing, check the car first, including the trunk. Teach your children that vehicles are never to be used as a play area.

Keep a stuffed animal in the car seat and when the child is put in the seat place the animal in the front with the driver as a reminder.

Place your purse or briefcase in the back seat as a reminder that you have your child in the car.

Make ‘look before you leave’ a routine whenever you get out of the car.