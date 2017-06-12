Father's Day: best & worst states for working dads

This Sunday is time to celebrate Dad. It's not easy to be a father. As more families rely on two incomes, the identity of a modern dad has become more of a caregiver while continuing to work.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reporters nearly 93 percent of dads with kids younger than 18 are employed. WalletHub looked into the best and worst states for working fathers. Here's how our states ranked:

Illinois: 14

Missouri: 31

Kentucky:34

Tennessee:36

Here's a look at how the rest of the country fared.