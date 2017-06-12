No foul play found in deadly Kuttawa house fire

An investigation into a deadly house fire in Kuttawa has been closed.



On April 9, just after 6:00 a.m., Kentucky State Police received a call of a house on fire on Lake Barkley Drive.



Fire crews were able to extinguish the flames and a body was found inside the home.



An autopsy determined that 80-year-old Patricia Hoss died of cardiac complications prior to the fire.



The fire is believed to have started inside the home but is not suspicious.



Troopers have found no evidence of foul play and will be closing their investigation into the death and fire.