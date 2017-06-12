Pennyrile Parkway near Hopkinsville blocked due to deadly crash - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Pennyrile Parkway near Hopkinsville blocked due to deadly crash

Posted: Updated:
HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. -

UPDATE: Kentucky State Police report one lane of traffic is open in each direction at the site of a head-on crash on the Pennyrile Parkway. 

The crash happened near Hopkinsville.

The Pennyrile Parkway is blocked near Hopkinsville due to a deadly head on crash.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says both north and southbound lanes are blocked at the 10 mile marker.

This is between exits 9 and 11 to Hopkinsville.

The parkway is expected to be blocked until about 2 p.m., if not longer.

We will be updating this story. 

Powered by Frankly