Pennyrile Parkway near Hopkinsville blocked due to deadly crash

UPDATE: Kentucky State Police report one lane of traffic is open in each direction at the site of a head-on crash on the Pennyrile Parkway.

The crash happened near Hopkinsville.

The Pennyrile Parkway is blocked near Hopkinsville due to a deadly head on crash.



The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says both north and southbound lanes are blocked at the 10 mile marker.



This is between exits 9 and 11 to Hopkinsville.



The parkway is expected to be blocked until about 2 p.m., if not longer.



