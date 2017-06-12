State police investigate sexual assault allegation against Ky. National Guard members

The Kentucky National Guard confirms that troopers with the Kentucky State Police are investigating a possible sexual assault involving service members.

KSP Trooper Jody Cash tells Local 6 the sexual assault allegedly happened in Calloway County. Cash says KSP opened the investigation June 3.

Kentucky National Guard spokesman Maj. Stephen Martin wouldn't say how many people are involved or any identifying information about the service members. Martin did say everyone involved is a member of the guard, but they were not on duty at the time.

Martin says they are all traditional soldiers who serve one weekend per month. He says, if convicted, there's a chance they'd be separated from the organization. For now they remain active.

Martin sent Local 6 the following statement about the investigation: