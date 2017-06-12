State police investigate sexual assault allegation against Ky. National Guard members

The Kentucky National Guard confirms that troopers with the Kentucky State Police are investigating a possible sexual assault involving service members.More
The Kentucky National Guard confirms that troopers with the Kentucky State Police are investigating a possible sexual assault involving service members.More
A Paducah man was arrested early Monday morning after he was clocked going over 140 miles per hour on a motorcycle.More
A Paducah man was arrested early Monday morning after he was clocked going over 140 miles per hour on a motorcycle.More
The Calloway County Sheriff's office charged a man for stabbing his father and attempting to stab another.More
The Calloway County Sheriff's office charged a man for stabbing his father and attempting to stab another.More
The Poplar Bluff Police Department are looking for help arresting two people for breaking into a home, stealing money from the people inside, and shooting one of them.More
The Poplar Bluff Police Department are looking for help arresting two people for breaking into a home, stealing money from the people inside, and shooting one of them.More
The Ohio murder trial continues for Terry Froman of Metropolis, Illinois. He faces murder charges there and in Kentucky in connection to the 2014 deaths of Kim Thomas and her son, Eli Mohney.More
The Ohio murder trial continues for Terry Froman of Metropolis, Illinois. He faces murder charges there and in Kentucky in connection to the 2014 deaths of Kim Thomas and her son, Eli Mohney.More