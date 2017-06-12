State police name victim killed in weekend I-57 crash

State police have released the name of the 18-year-old woman who died in a wreck that blocked Interstate 57 for five hours in Jefferson County, Illinois, on Sunday.

The wreck happened around 12:56 p.m. on Sunday. On Monday, troopers with Illinois State Police released more information about the crash. Troopers say 25-year-old Cole Stevens of Energy, Illinois, was driving northbound on I-57 near mile marker 81 in Jefferson County when his 2006 Mazda MX3 crossed the median. The car continued into the southbound lanes and hit a 2016 Jeep Cherokee head on.

ISP says the driver of the Jeep, 18-year-old Emma Caserotti of Mount Vernon, was killed in the crash. The passenger with her in the Jeep, 18-year-old Tristen Sharp of Mount Vernon, suffered major injuries, troopers say. Sharp was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, and she was later flown to a regional hospital.

Stevens suffered minor injuries, as did a passenger with him in the Mazda —23-year-old Octavia Marshall of Carbondale. Stevens and Marshall were taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

ISP says charges are "pending review" in the crash.