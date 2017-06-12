State police name victim killed in weekend I-57 crash

UPDATE: The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the Pennyrile Parkway is back open near Hopkinsville after it was blocked by a deadly crash Monday afternoon.More
UPDATE: The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the Pennyrile Parkway is back open near Hopkinsville after it was blocked by a deadly crash Monday afternoon.More
State police have released the name of the 18-year-old woman who died in a wreck that blocked Interstate 57 for five hours in Jefferson County, Illinois, on Sunday.More
State police have released the name of the 18-year-old woman who died in a wreck that blocked Interstate 57 for five hours in Jefferson County, Illinois, on Sunday.More
Illinois State Police say the crash happened around 11:10 a.m. just south of exit 24 near Dongola.More
Illinois State Police say the crash happened around 11:10 a.m. just south of exit 24 near Dongola.More
The man had to be extricated from the pick-up truck.More
The man had to be extricated from the pick-up truck.More
Deputies say two pick-up trucks crashed on Clarks River Road.More
Deputies say two pick-up trucks crashed on Clarks River Road.More