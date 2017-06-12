Two deputies shot, one man killed in eastern Kentucky

Kentucky State Police say a man has been fatally shot and two deputies are wounded after they tried to serve a warrant.



Trooper Shane Jacobs told WKYT-TV that Knox County Deputy Keith Liford was taken to University of Tennessee Medical Center and is expected to recover. Deputy Claude Hudson was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated and released.



State police identified the suspect as 50-year-old John Wesley Bays. He had been indicted on charges including burglary and receiving stolen property.



Jacobs said the deputies were shot around 11:40 a.m. Monday while trying to serve a warrant at a home in Knox County. Police said someone inside the trailer fired shots at Hudson and Liford, hitting both. Jacobs said both deputies returned fire, killing the suspect.