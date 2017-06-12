GOP lawmaker: Bevin's executive order concerning

A powerful Republican lawmaker says a significant number in the GOP-controlled state legislature believe Gov. Matt Bevin's use of executive orders threatens their independence.



Republican state Rep. John Carney is chairman of the House Education Committee. He said Bevin's recent executive order completely replacing several state education boards concerns him "simply because of checks and balances."



Bevin's order added four non-voting members to the state Board of Education and completely replaced boards responsible for certifying teachers and setting curriculum standards. The members and duties of those boards' had previously been set by the legislature.



Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear says he will sue Bevin if he does not rescind his executive order. Carney said he would not support that lawsuit.