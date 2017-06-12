GOP lawmaker: Bevin's executive order concerning

A powerful Republican lawmaker says a significant number in the GOP-controlled state legislature believe Gov. Matt Bevin's use of executive orders threatens their independence.More
A powerful Republican lawmaker says a significant number in the GOP-controlled state legislature believe Gov. Matt Bevin's use of executive orders threatens their independence.More
Tax experts say a Kentucky businessman who sold a home to Republican Gov. Matt Bevin could reap a benefit from the sale in the form of a large tax break.More
Tax experts say a Kentucky businessman who sold a home to Republican Gov. Matt Bevin could reap a benefit from the sale in the form of a large tax break.More
A federal judge has thrown out much of Kentucky's ethics law regulating contact between legislators and lobbyists.More
A federal judge has thrown out much of Kentucky's ethics law regulating contact between legislators and lobbyists.More
Kentucky's governor says a special session of the state legislature will happen after Aug. 15.More
Kentucky's governor says a special session of the state legislature will happen after Aug. 15.More
Kentucky's Republican governor says the house he bought from a friend and political appointee is worth about half what the county tax office says.More
Kentucky's Republican governor says the house he bought from a friend and political appointee is worth about half what the county tax office says.More
A powerful Republican lawmaker says a significant number in the GOP-controlled state legislature believe Gov. Matt Bevin's use of executive orders threatens their independence.More
A powerful Republican lawmaker says a significant number in the GOP-controlled state legislature believe Gov. Matt Bevin's use of executive orders threatens their independence.More
The attorneys generals of Maryland and the District of Columbia have announced they've filed suit against President Donald Trump, alleging he violated the Constitution by retaining ties to a sprawling global business empire.More
The attorneys generals of Maryland and the District of Columbia have announced they've filed suit against President Donald Trump, alleging he violated the Constitution by retaining ties to a sprawling global business empire.More
Another federal appeals court has upheld a decision blocking President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.More
Another federal appeals court has upheld a decision blocking President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.More
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is preparing to face former Senate colleagues over his role in the controversy around ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.More
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is preparing to face former Senate colleagues over his role in the controversy around ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.More
Puerto Rico’s governor is vowing to turn the U.S. territory into the 51st state.More
Puerto Rico’s governor is vowing to turn the U.S. territory into the 51st state.More