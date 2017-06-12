LBL Moonshine owner plans to auction off business

A moonshine company that brings tourism to our area is up for auction.

Many of you remember that LBL Moonshine was produced at Silver Trail Distillery in Marshall County, Kentucky, until there was a deadly explosion there two years ago. Since then, the owner has continued to run his moonshine museum and make his moonshine through a contract with another distillery.

Almost 10 years ago, Spencer Balentine opened Silver Trail Distillery. He later opened the LBL Moonshine Museum in Aurora. His goal was to put west Kentucky on the map in the moonshine and bourbon business. Now, Balentine has decided to give up ownership.

"It's emotional for me every time I go in that museum," Balentine said.

In 2015, the distillery shut down after an explosion killed Kyle Rogers and seriously injured Jay Rogers.

"It took my desire to put somebody else in front of a still," Balentine said. "It took that away." He said he now has no desire to open another distillery, and he wants to put his focus on a documentary he's working on.

Silent Brigade Distillery in downtown Paducah is now on contract to produce LBL Moonshine. Jay Rogers is still LBL Moonshine's master distiller. Balentine said he hopes the auction doesn't impact production there.

"I can't see anybody who would want to buy it that wouldn't want to keep on with our current arrangement," Balentine said.

Balentine said he hopes a family-owned business or national corporation with interest in building a new distillery buys the business.

"For tourism and maybe jobs, if someone does come in and put up another distillery, that would be great," Balentine said.

He said his hope is to see west Kentucky's craft distillery industry expand.

Balentine wants to continue working on the promotion side of the business. The auction is a dual auction, which means the museum and moonshine business can be bought separately or together.

Robert Alexander Auction Company of Paducah will announce the new owners on July 14.