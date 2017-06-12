Beat The Heat: How you can help people in need stay cool

As temperatures rise, many people in your community need help to get through the summer months. Last year, Paducah Cooperative Ministry gave away 172 fans, and Family Service Society gave around 100. Those are just two of many organizations helping people stay cool.

It's not summer yet, but in just the first two weeks of June, Family Service Society has given away 15 fans. Shelia Shaw was one of the first to get hers.

"My energy is kind of high, and I am trying to save because my money runs here and there," said Shaw. "I got a fan, because it beats the heat." She said it helps her keep her power bill low and her house cool.

Family Service Society Executive Director Candace Melloy said she has seen the need before summer has even officially started. "Actually, on Friday we completely ran out of fans, so we've had several folks come in that are in need," Melloy said.

For about 15 to 30 dollars, you are not just helping someone cool off. You're also helping them pay their bills and stay in their home. Melloy said the fans help people, like Shaw, who work but have a tight budget.

"Their electricity bill is really high, and maybe their electricity isn't working that well," said Melloy about factors that bring people in. "Then, we provide them with a fan." But right now, they are out of fans. They are waiting on more donations from the Beat The Heat campaign and local donors.

To find out where you can drop-off a fan for donation, click here.

If you want to pick up a fan, call the organization first to see what forms of ID or documentation you may need.