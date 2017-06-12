IDOT plans to install more cable barriers to combat crashes

Four people died this weekend in three separate crashes on Interstate 57 and Interstate 24 in Illinois. State police plan to install more cable median barriers this summer to help keep drivers safer.More
Starting Monday, June 12 at 7 a.m. the Northbound Ramp from Purchase Parkway to KY 80 at Mayfield Exit 22 will be closed.More
Illinois State Police District 22 is investigating two deadly car crashes. The first is impacting I-57 north at mile marker 18. The crash occurred just south of mile marker 24 in Union County, IL.More
Traffic on Ogden Landing Road is being diverted because there are hoses over the road to fight the fire.More
The man had to be extricated from the pick-up truck.More
A motorcyclist had to be taken to a local hospital Monday after a wreck on Schneidman Road in McCracken County, the sheriff's department says.More
State police have released the name of the 18-year-old woman who died in a wreck that blocked Interstate 57 for five hours in Jefferson County, Illinois, on Sunday.More
UPDATE: The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the Pennyrile Parkway is back open near Hopkinsville after it was blocked by a deadly crash Monday afternoon.More
Illinois State Police say the crash happened around 11:10 a.m. just south of exit 24 near Dongola.More
