IDOT plans to install more cable barriers to combat crashes

Four people died this weekend in three separate crashes on Interstate 57 and Interstate 24 in Illinois. The crashes involved drivers crossing the median and hitting oncoming cars. Troopers with Illinois State Police are still investigating the crashes.

Alan Hicks lives in Carbondale. He said he used to drive I-57 every day on his way to work. He said that he never had a problem driving on the interstate, because he tries to be aware of his surroundings.

"Take your time. I try not to rush," Hicks said.

That is something ISP Trooper Joey Watson encourages all drivers to do. He said cars can veer across the median for a number of reasons, and it can happen instantly.

"Fatigue is one of the big contributors where people fall asleep and come through the median. Another one is medical issues or they will have some sort of medical condition. They'll make a lane change and lose control of the vehicle," Watson said.

IDOT says I-57 and I-24 are two of the busiest interstates during the summer. Troopers plan to install more cable median barriers this summer to help keep drivers safer.

"The cable median barrier is designed to stop or prevent median crossover type crashes. Now, guardrail and cable median isn't crash tested for a semi," said IDOT District 9 Program Development Engineer Carrie Nelson.

Hicks said that he will continue to travel on I-57 without fear.

The installation of the new cable median barriers will begin this summer. The project will begin north of Marion and end in Johnson City. ISP says the project will be complete by the fall.