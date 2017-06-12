Man injured in motorcycle crash in McCracken County

Four people died this weekend in three separate crashes on Interstate 57 and Interstate 24 in Illinois. State police plan to install more cable median barriers this summer to help keep drivers safer.More
A motorcyclist had to be taken to a local hospital Monday after a wreck on Schneidman Road in McCracken County, the sheriff's department says.More
State police have released the name of the 18-year-old woman who died in a wreck that blocked Interstate 57 for five hours in Jefferson County, Illinois, on Sunday.More
UPDATE: The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the Pennyrile Parkway is back open near Hopkinsville after it was blocked by a deadly crash Monday afternoon.More
Illinois State Police say the crash happened around 11:10 a.m. just south of exit 24 near Dongola.More
