Man injured in motorcycle crash in McCracken County

A motorcyclist had to be taken to a local hospital Monday after a wreck on Schneidman Road in McCracken County, the sheriff's department says.

Deputies say 33-year-old Derrick Lambert of Paducah was headed northbound when he lost control of his 2007 Harley Davidson. The motorcycle left the road and ended up in a ditch. Deputies say it appeared that he wasn't wearing a helmet when he crashed.

Lambert was injured, and he was taken to a local hospital. Deputies say his injuries were not incapacitating.

Deputies say Lambert was cited for multiple traffic violations.

Mercy Regional EMS and the Hendron Fire Department assisted deputies at the scene of the crash.