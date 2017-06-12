DeGrom, Cabrera lead Mets over Cubs 6-1 for 4th straight win

NEW YORK (AP) - Jacob deGrom pitched a five-hitter, Asdrubal Cabrera atoned for an embarrassing error by lining two home runs and turning four double plays, and the New York Mets beat the Chicago Cubs 6-1 Monday night.
DeGrom (5-3) threw the Mets' first complete game of the season as New York won its fourth in a row.
Still under .500 but getting healthier, the Mets started a key two-week stretch where they face 14 straight games against teams that reached the NL playoffs last year.
The Cubs dropped to 31-32 with their ninth straight road loss - the World Series champions haven't won away from Wrigley Field in a month during their worst road skid since 2012.
Mets star outfielder Yoenis Cespedes left the game because of a sore left heel. He went 1 for 3 before being pulled. On Saturday, Cespedes hit a grand slam at Atlanta in his return from a six-week stint on the disabled list. He had been out with a strained left hamstring, and also had been nagged by trouble with his quadriceps.
John Lackey (4-7) fell to 0-4 in five starts.
