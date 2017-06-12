Minnesota selects high school shortstop #1 in MLB Draft

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) -- The Minnesota Twins think they've got their shortstop of the future in the speedy and slick-fielding Royce Lewis.

The California high school star was taken with the No. 1 pick in the Major League Baseball draft Monday night. It was the third time the Twins led off the draft, and first since they took hometown high school catcher Joe Mauer in 2001.

"My body just went numb," Lewis said during an interview with MLB Network. "It was an unbelievable feeling."

Lewis played both shortstop and outfield in high school. But the Twins, who lead the AL Central after going 59-103 last year, classified him as a shortstop when Commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement at MLB Network studios.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Lewis hit .377 with four homers and 25 stolen bases for JSerra Catholic High School, establishing himself as a top prospect with excellent speed and a solid bat.

Louisville two-way star Brendan McKay was drafted fourth overall by Tampa Bay as a first baseman.

McKay had teams considering whether they should draft him as a pitcher, hitter - or both. The Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year is hitting .343 with 17 homers and 56 RBIs for the College World Series-bound Cardinals. He's also 10-3 with 2.34 ERA and 140 strikeouts and 33 walks in 104 innings on the mound.