Firefighters prevent garage fire from spreading in McCracken County

By Staff report
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -

If you were on Said Road in McCracken County Monday, you may have seen firefighters containing the flames from a burning garage. 

Firefighters with the Reidland-Farley Fire Department tell Local 6 the owner was mowing his lawn when a neighbor alerted him to the fire. His two-car garage was burning. 

There were no cars or people inside the garage, and firefighters say no one was injured as a result of the fire. 

Firefighters were able to contain the fire, so it would not spread to a nearby field. 

