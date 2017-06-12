Firefighters prevent garage fire from spreading in McCracken County

If you were on Said Road in McCracken County Monday, you may have seen firefighters containing the flames from a burning garage.

Firefighters with the Reidland-Farley Fire Department tell Local 6 the owner was mowing his lawn when a neighbor alerted him to the fire. His two-car garage was burning.

There were no cars or people inside the garage, and firefighters say no one was injured as a result of the fire.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire, so it would not spread to a nearby field.