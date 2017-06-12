Illinois man charged in stabbing, beating death of girl

A Chicago man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 12-year-old girl.



John Singleton is accused of stabbing and beating Alexis Stubbs to death late Sunday. She was the daughter of a woman Singleton was convicted of attacking in the past.



According to police, the 31-year-old Singleton was at the girl's apartment most of the day Sunday, but in the evening the mother called 911 because she wanted him to leave. Authorities did not give details of the attack on the girl. However, they said the suspect was arrested six hours later.



Police say Singleton attacked the girl's mother in August 2014. He pleaded guilty to charges including domestic violence, and received a three-year sentence. He was released in April.



Court records show Singleton has a criminal record that includes other domestic violence charges and resisting arrest.