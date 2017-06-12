Should pitch counts be added to high school softball?

Player safety is always a concern when it comes to student-athletes. As an example, last year the Kentucky High School Athletic Association set a pitch count limit for pitchers in baseball.

But there are no pitch limits in softball. Kids can pitch every day, sometimes several times a day.

"It is grueling when you have to play that many seven inning games back to back to back," Marshall County softball coach Trent Lovett said about the state tournament.

The way the KHSAA state softball tournament is currently set up, teams could be forced to play as many as nine games over the course of three days.

"We are not capable to go back to back to back like some schools are," Ballard Memorial softball coach Danny Leidecker said. "We couldn't do it."

In two cases at this years state tournament, pitchers threw more than 450 pitches in one day.

"Just the overuse of those muscles has to be hard on an athlete," Lovett said. "When they do that over consecutive games in the same day, that is tough."

Larger schools may not run into that problem. Like McCracken County did last season using three pitchers during their run to the state championship game.

But for smaller schools, it is a different story.

"We had two varsity pitchers, and threw one primarily," Leidecker said. "We got to the regional championship and she was sore and that was one game a night."

When asked about a pitch count in softball, KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett said, "We are always working with KMA and its Sports Medicine Committee to look at issues such as pitch count, but thus far, there is no definitive national or local data to compel such a rules requirement and restriction."

In the end, whether changes are made, player safety remains a concern for all involved.

"The last thing we want to see happen is a student athlete injured from being physically worn out," said Lovett.

This past year, the KHSAA sent out a survey to all member schools asking if they would like to see a change made in the current state tournament format. That vote came back 50-50.

As for a pitch count in the future, Tackett said they will continue to review its data over the next several years.

Follow WPSD Sports on Facebook by clicking here.

Follow WPSD Twitter on Facebook by clicking here.