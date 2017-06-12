Parents, teachers anxious to learn outcome of superintendent evaluation

How effective is the school superintendent? That's the question several parents and teachers wanted answered Monday night at the Livingston County School Board meeting.

They were hoping to hear an update on the evaluation of Superintendent Victor Zimmerman.

Instead, the board pushed back discussion on the evaluation a second time.

We don't know whether there's an issue with the superintendent. The evaluation was conducted to comply with a state statute requiring it.

At the meeting, the board went into a closed session for more than an hour, citing two state statues: one allowing them to discuss the superintendent's evaluation and another allowing discussion of potential legal action against or on behalf of the school.

After the closed session Monday, the board's attorney, Billy McGee, said the board read a "voluminous" number of surveys on the superintendent's performance in closed session during the previous meeting.

McGee said it's not necessarily an issue with the surveys, but that board wants to be thorough in the evaluation.

"This board is very conscientious and wants to get input from everyone in the community, so they can give a fair decision and give an evaluation that's helpful to the school system and superintendent," McGee said

I spoke to some parents at the meeting who told me they are not pleased with the job Zimmerman is doing, but they didn't want to elaborate about why they feel that way.

I spoke to Zimmerman after the meeting, and he simply told me it is part of state law to evaluate his job.

The next board meeting with be June 26 at Livingston County High School.

Also discussed at the meeting: Parents, teachers, and former students are fighting to keep one of their cheerleading coaches.

Janet McGregor was the cheerleading coach for decades in the school system.

She was recently fired from her position. We've asked school leaders why, but have not received a reply.

Former students said it's not fair to her and not fair to her students.

"It's just beyond me (that) you can get rid of someone that's done this for so long and helped raise so many people in that county," former student Amber Davis said.

