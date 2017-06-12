Friend says Trump is considering 'terminating' Mueller

A friend of the president says Donald Trump is considering "terminating" special counsel Robert Mueller.More
A friend of the president says Donald Trump is considering "terminating" special counsel Robert Mueller.More
A powerful Republican lawmaker says a significant number in the GOP-controlled state legislature believe Gov. Matt Bevin's use of executive orders threatens their independence.More
A powerful Republican lawmaker says a significant number in the GOP-controlled state legislature believe Gov. Matt Bevin's use of executive orders threatens their independence.More
The attorneys generals of Maryland and the District of Columbia have announced they've filed suit against President Donald Trump, alleging he violated the Constitution by retaining ties to a sprawling global business empire.More
The attorneys generals of Maryland and the District of Columbia have announced they've filed suit against President Donald Trump, alleging he violated the Constitution by retaining ties to a sprawling global business empire.More
Another federal appeals court has upheld a decision blocking President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.More
Another federal appeals court has upheld a decision blocking President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.More
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is preparing to face former Senate colleagues over his role in the controversy around ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.More
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is preparing to face former Senate colleagues over his role in the controversy around ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.More