Paducah police looking for man and woman accused of using stolen EBT card

Paducah police are asking for help identifying a man and woman believed to have used a stolen EBT card at Walmart.



A woman called police on May 7 after she found that her wallet had either been misplaced or stolen. The wallet had her EBT card and several pieces of identification inside.



When she called to report her stolen EBT card, she was told the card had recently been used and the PIN had been changed.



Police say a man and woman were caught on surveillance video using the EBT card. The man was wearing a dark hoodie and the woman was wearing a dark shirt and pants, possibly scrubs.



Anyone with information on the man or woman's identity is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at (270) 444-8550.