Paducah police looking for man and woman accused of using stolen EBT card

Police say a man and woman were caught on surveillance video at Walmart using the EBT card.More
The Kentucky National Guard confirms that troopers with the Kentucky State Police are investigating a possible sexual assault involving service members.More
A Paducah man was arrested early Monday morning after he was clocked going over 140 miles per hour on a motorcycle.More
The Calloway County Sheriff's office charged a man for stabbing his father and attempting to stab another.More
The Poplar Bluff Police Department are looking for help arresting two people for breaking into a home, stealing money from the people inside, and shooting one of them.More
