Lady Gaga has own drink collection at Starbucks

Lady Gaga now has her very own drink collection at Starbucks.



The coffee giant is partnering with the singer's "Born This Way" foundation to promote youth wellness and empowerment.



The "Cups of Kindness" collection features four iced drinks hand-picked by Lady Gaga.



They are:

Ombré Pink Drink

Violet Drink

Matcha Lemonade

Pink Drink



The promotion starts Tuesday at participating Starbucks and runs through June 19th.



Starbucks will donate 25 cents from each "Cups of Kindness" sale to the foundation.



Funds will support initiatives including improvement of mental health resources.



Starbucks is committing a minimum $250,000 contribution to the "Born this Way" foundation.



You can read more about the foundation and each drink by clicking here.