Western Ky. Power plant seeking to convert coal ash storage

The Tennessee Valley Authority is seeking public input on a western Kentucky power plant's proposal to change the way it stores coal ash.



The Shawnee Fossil Plant in West Paducah is planning to covert from wet to dry storage of the ash, a byproduct of burning coal.



An open house will be held June 22 at Robert Cherry Civic Center in Paducah where the public will be allowed to comment on the plan. It's part of the environmental impact statement that is being formed for the proposal.



The statement will consider the impacts of the closure of the existing landfill and the construction and operation of a new on-site landfill for future dry coal ash disposal.



The current waste landfill is expected to reach capacity within the next 11 years.