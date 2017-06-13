Six things to know - 6/13/17

Here are six things to know for today.



Paducah leaders will have their first reading tonight of a proposed $34.4 million budget. The money will be used to provide services for you. A vote is expected on Monday, June 27.



North and southbound I-55 in Cape Girardeau will be reduced to one lane today while crews perform deck sealing. The work will take place on the bridge at mile marker 93. It is happening from 7:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. The work zone will be marked with signs.



You can sign up to take free classes to earn a manufacturing certification today. They are free for any Kentucky taxpayer. Kayser Automotive manufacturing plant in Fulton hopes to hire 50 people. A job fair is also being held from 10:00 a.m. 3:00 p.m. today at the Pontotoc Civic Center at 100 East State Line.



Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin will be in Frankfort this morning to announce the new Kentucky Work Matters task force. The group will work to break down barriers to employment among people with disabilities, foster children, and people with substance abuse or criminal records.



Former NBA player Dennis Rodman is in North Korea. Rodman says he plans to open a door with the country. When asked about U.S. citizens detained in North Korea, Rodman told reporters that is wasn't the purpose of his visit since he is there as a private citizen.



Attorney General Jeff Sessions will testify in an open hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee today. Sessions is expected to be asked about his role in the investigation into Russia's possible interference in the 2016 presidential election.