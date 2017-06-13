Traffic now flowing on I-24 as crew clean up semi crash

Traffic is now flowing on Interstate 24 near the Interstate 69 interchange after a semi crash blocked both lanes of traffic.



Two semis crashed near mile marker 42 in Lyon County.



One lane of both east and westbound traffic is now open at the crash site.



Some closures are possible throughout the day as crews continue to clean up the crash.



Drivers should consider detouring via US 62 and I-69 through Eddyville.



No word on any injuries from the crash.



We will be providing updates.