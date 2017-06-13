Hopkinsville opens up third solar eclipse viewing area

Hopkinsville has opening up a third location for viewing the upcoming solar eclipse.



The city announced on Tuesday that it had officially sold out of the 400 spots available at its second viewing location at Ruff Park.



Spots are now being sold at Tie Breaker Park which will hold 400-500 reservations.



Viewing locations are $30 per carload and visitors will receive 1 parking pass with each reservation.



Each of the city designated viewing locations will have access to portable restroom facilities, food vendors, and an unobstructed view of the sky.



If Tie Breaker Park fills up, the city will open a fourth viewing location. You can learn more about making a reservation by clicking here.



The solar eclipse is on Monday, August 21.