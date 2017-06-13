Ohio church passes out Narcan at family festival

(WLWT) A Cincinnati, Ohio church known for giving back surprised the community over the weekend.

Holy Family Church held its annual family festival. For the first time, the parish handed out Narcan in an effort to combat the heroin epidemic in the area.

People in the neighborhood had mixed reactions to the church's new outreach.

"I think it is ridiculous. For one, really? At a festival? For two, they are doing them nothing but a favor so they can overdose again and again and again," Nicole Bellamo said.

Jeremy Bouer, the parish operations manager for Holy Family Church, said just a few months ago, he found a man overdosed in front of his church office.

"I recognized what the issue was, ran outside. At the time, I did not have a Narcan kit in my office," Bouer said. "The next week, I was down on Warsaw Avenue at Cincy Tool Rental, went out the door and there was someone facedown at the McDonald's. The next week, I was down at Lower Price Hill and there was a man who was overdosed."