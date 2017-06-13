Jury deliberating in local woman's murder case

The family of Kimberly Thomas says an Ohio jury is now deliberating in the trial against her suspected killer.

Thomas' ex-boyfriend, Terry Froman, is accused of kidnapping Thomas then killing her during a stand off with authorities in Cincinnati.

Froman is from Metropolis, Illinois. He's also accused of killing Thomas' son, Eli Mohney, before taking Thomas from their home in Graves County, Kentucky.

Once the trial there ends, Froman will be tried in Mohney's death.

