Solar Eclipse: diamond effect

PADUCAH, KY -

In just a few weeks, day will become night.

We are talking about the total solar eclipse that is happening on August 21, 2017.

One thing you may not know about the eclipse is called the diamond effect. That's when the last bits of sunlight cause surround the moon and create a quick, bright flash. It makes the eclipse look like a shiny, diamond ring!

