Sheriff warns of home improvement scams after 2 men arrested

Accused of scamming their elderly neighbors, Fulton County sheriff's deputies say James Young and Clayton Roberson offered to clean up a neighbor's home, took $750 payment, but left without doing the work.

The sheriff's department says the two were arrested when deputies spotted them asking for work from a different set of neighbors. Many scammers show up at homes after a storm, targeting the elderly, and offering to clean up property for an up-front payment. That's a red flag. Deputies warn you not to be too trusting. And, if you do hire someone, check their references and make sure they have the tools to do the work.

With hydrangeas, lavender, wind chimes, Beau Choate says his home shows a bit of his character. “You darn sure don't want someone to come in and invade your privacy," he says.

So, when he saw strangers standing on his doorstep, asking his sister for work, Choate says he got a bad feeling. “I was insecure," he says. "I didn't know what was going on. I didn't know the reason for these men to be at my door.”

The sheriff’s office says, if people come to your front door step, don't let them inside. They could be checking to see what they could steal from you.

“They’re good manipulators. They're good talkers. They make their way in the homes, trying to spot where they can break in and steal," Fulton County Sheriff Robby Woods says.

Woods says he hears about that type of scam all the time, but people are scared and embarrassed that it happened to them. “They need to call us and report it to us," he says.

Those men left Choate’s house pretty quickly after he asked a few questions. “It leads me to believe they were up to something more than just being nice," he says.

Now, he's added more to his home security, as well as his beautiful landscaping.

Woods told me, if you do have any questions about whether a contractor or worker is legitimate, you can call your local law enforcement. They said they'll be happy to help you figure that out.

There have been similar scams reported in Hickman and Obion counties.