Man protects mom & children from knife attack

(KSHB) Daron Clay was heading home Saturday when a man onboard his Kansas City bus started arguing over a bus transfer.



"I seen him pull the knife out of his pocket I had to fight for my life," Clay said.



Clay was worried about the mother and her two children across from them.



"I didn't want her to get hurt I didn't want the kids to get hurt, I knew that I was going to get stabbed but you know I had to fight for my life," said Clay.



The 21-year-old man pushed the knife-wielding man toward the front of the bus. As the driver slams the brakes, the suspect goes right through the windshield.